Cipla to expand Fall River facilities, hiring

FALL RIVER – Pharmaceutical manufacturing company Cipla Ltd. plans to expand its local presence with an 83,000-square-foot expansion to an existing facility, alongside plans to ramp up hiring.

Cipla, a multinational company headquartered in India, opened an Invagen Unit Four subsidiary on Innovation Way in October 2020. The location manufactures complex respiratory products in Fall River.

The company has a second U.S. facility on Long Island, N.Y., and employs around 800 people across the locations.

Cipla did not detail how many positions it intends to create but said in an August announcement that the Fall River location will hire for various roles in manufacturing, engineering, quality control and operations.

The expansion is supported by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Tax Incentive Program.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.