Citizens advises Greenbriar on AIT Worldwide Logistics partnership 

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Capital Markets & Advisory division recently served as lead financial advisor to Greenbriar Equity Group on its strategic partnership with AIT Worldwide Logistics.

Greenbriar, a middle-market private equity firm with more than $15 billion in cumulative capital commitments, has extensive experience investing across the logistics sector.

AIT, a global freight forwarder headquartered in Chicago, operates more than 150 locations worldwide across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

“The Citizens Transportation and Logistics team served as a trusted advisor to Greenbriar throughout this process,” said Michael Wang, managing director at Greenbriar Equity Group. “Their professionalism, sector expertise and disciplined execution helped bring this transaction to a successful outcome. We appreciate their partnership and commitment.”

Bryan Eger, managing director at Citizens, said on Feb. 25 the deal builds on an established relationship between the bank and the private equity firm.

“Citizens has built a strong relationship with the Greenbriar team over the past several years and looks forward to supporting them throughout their ownership of AIT,” Eger said. “Our deep experience in the specialty freight forwarding sector enabled us to deliver a differentiated perspective on the opportunity. We are excited about the strong growth Greenbriar and AIT are poised to achieve together.”

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services through Citizens JMP Securities LLC, the bank’s institutional broker-dealer subsidiary.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.