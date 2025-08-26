Citizens appoints Carrascoza business banking market executive for New England South region

PROVIDENCE – Melisa Carrascoza has been appointed as market executive for business banking for the New England South region at Citizens Bank.

Carrascoza joined Citizens 13 years ago as a part-time teller and has grown through the organization into roles such as teller, banker, small-business relationship banker, business banking relationship manager, and now business banking market executive, according to the bank.

Carrascoza is a Rhode Island native who brings deep personal and professional ties to the market. Most recently, she served as business banking market manager for Rhode Island and Massachusetts at Citizens, where she demonstrated strong leadership and a passion for building high-performing teams. She is also a five-time Citizens of Excellence award winner and Credo Champion.

Carrascoza also runs an event planning business when time allows, which helps her to stay close to the needs of local entrepreneurs.

Carrascoza is active in the community, co-leading the Johnston WIN BRG Engagement Committee, serving on the advisory board for nonprofit EforAll and working with Social Enterprise Greenhouse to support small businesses.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.