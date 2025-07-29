Citizens Bank approved to relocate Quaker Lane branch in Warwick

WARWICK – Citizens Bank’s request to relocate its Warwick branch at 300 Quaker Lane to 989 Centerville Road was approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a bank regulator, earlier this month.

The new location, which is a five-minute drive from the Quaker Lane branch, will be at the site of the old TGI Friday’s on Centerville Road, which closed in 2020.

Currently occupying the site is Shake Shack Warwick and the VEG ER for Pets veterinary clinic. The new Citizens branch will occupy Unit C at the address, according to Comptroller filings, which were received by the office on May 1 and approved on July 1.

The new branch will be known as Centerville Place, according to bank filings.

- Advertisement -

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.