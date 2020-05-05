Citizens Bank awards $165K in grants to 11 R.I. small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank awarded 11 Rhode Island small businesses a total of $165,000 in grants as part of its Small Business Recovery Program, according to a news release.

The grants, $15,000 each, come as part of a $5 million commitment Citizens announced earlier this month aimed at helping communities amid the coronavirus crisis, including $2 million in direct grants to 134 small-business customers. Recipients must have been in business for at least two years and have up to $5 million in annual revenue to be eligible.

Rhode Island business recipients are:

Better Lives Rhode Island.

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Johnny’s BBQ, doing business as Johnny’s Victory Diner.

MGMR Group, doing business as Meadow Brook Inn.

Mod momma.

Operation Made.

Scott’s Mobile Repair.

Sojourner House.

The McAuley Corp.

Urban Greens Food Co-op.

West Broadway Neighborhood Association.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -