Citizens Bank awards $165K in grants to 11 R.I. small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank awarded 11 Rhode Island small businesses a total of $165,000 in grants as part of its Small Business Recovery Program, according to a news release.
The grants, $15,000 each, come as part of a $5 million commitment Citizens announced earlier this month aimed at helping communities amid the coronavirus crisis, including $2 million in direct grants to 134 small-business customers. Recipients must have been in business for at least two years and have up to $5 million in annual revenue to be eligible.
Rhode Island business recipients are:
- Better Lives Rhode Island.
- Feast & Fettle Inc.
- Johnny’s BBQ, doing business as Johnny’s Victory Diner.
- MGMR Group, doing business as Meadow Brook Inn.
- Mod momma.
- Operation Made.
- Scott’s Mobile Repair.
- Sojourner House.
- The McAuley Corp.
- Urban Greens Food Co-op.
- West Broadway Neighborhood Association.
