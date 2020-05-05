Citizens Bank awards $165K in grants to 11 R.I. small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank awarded 11 Rhode Island small businesses a total of $165,000 in grants as part of its Small Business Recovery Program, according to a news release.

The grants, $15,000 each, come as part of a $5 million commitment Citizens announced earlier this month aimed at helping communities amid the coronavirus crisis, including $2 million in direct grants to 134 small-business customers. Recipients must have been in business for at least two years and have up to $5 million in annual revenue to be eligible.

Rhode Island business recipients are:

  • Better Lives Rhode Island.
  • Feast & Fettle Inc.
  • Johnny’s BBQ, doing business as Johnny’s Victory Diner.
  • MGMR Group, doing business as Meadow Brook Inn.
  • Mod momma.
  • Operation Made.
  • Scott’s Mobile Repair.
  • Sojourner House.
  • The McAuley Corp.
  • Urban Greens Food Co-op.
  • West Broadway Neighborhood Association.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

