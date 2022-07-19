Citizens Bank, NBC 10 name Foster Forward as Champion in Action

PROVIDENCE – Foster Forward was recently recognized by Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 as part of its 2022 Champion in Action awards, according to a news release.

The recognition comes with $35,000 in funding, as well as marketing and volunteer support.

Foster Forward, an East Providence-based nonprofit that supports children and families in the foster care system, was recognized in the Innovation and Transformation award category.

The Champions in Action program has awarded more than $10 million to 367 nonprofits across Citizens Bank’s footprint in the 20 years since it was created. In Rhode Island, 59 nonprofits have been recognized with a combined $1.6 million in funding.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.