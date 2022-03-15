Citizens Bank, NBC 10 open applications for nonprofit funding program

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 are offering $35,000 for local nonprofits through their Champions in Action program, according to a news release.

The competition offers eligible organizations funding through Citizens, as well as media coverage from NBC 10 and volunteer support. The latest round of funding targets nonprofits that can demonstrate innovation and transformation in operations.

Eligible nonprofits must be based in Rhode Island and have an annual operating budget of $5 million or less.

Since 2002, Citizens has donated more than $10 million to 362 nonprofit organizations across the bank’s footprint, including 58 in Rhode Island, the release stated.

- Advertisement -

Applications are due by March 25. For more information and to apply, visit citizensbank.com/champions.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.