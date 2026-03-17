Citizens Bank supports new documentary highlighting skills-based career pathways

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has provided funding and sponsorship for “Many Roads Forward,” a two‑episode documentary produced by Roadtrip Nation that explores nontraditional, skills‑based pathways into meaningful careers.

Citizens’ support is part of its broader workforce development strategy, which includes a three-year (2026-2028), $20 million commitment to upskilling, reskilling and education‑to‑career programs through partnerships with national organizations and local nonprofits.

The series, distributed nationally by American Public Television, premiered March 1 and is available for streaming online.

It follows three individuals at different stages of life pursuing careers outside traditional four‑year degree paths: Tawie, from Zimbabwe, building a career in information technology after a short-term training program; Dafina, a working parent from Florida advancing her career through microcredential programs; and Ronnie, from Boston, balancing a Muay Thai passion with information technology training.

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The documentary connects directly to local workforce development efforts, including the first graduates of Community College of Rhode Island’s Banking Micro Pathway program, illustrating how skills-first programs are creating new career opportunities in Rhode Island.

“Too often, people aren’t aware of the many pathways available to build skills and move forward in their careers,” said Michelle Hecht, head of corporate affairs at Citizens. “This series shows real examples of how skills can be built over time and how learning can adapt to changing life circumstances.”

The documentary was developed with support from Education Design Lab, which advised on skills‑based learning and education-to-career pathway design.

Episodes can be viewed online at rtn.is/many-roads-forward.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.