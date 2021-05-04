Citizens Banks donates $150,000 to R.I. nonprofits for financial education programs

By
-

PROVIDENCE  Citizens Bank recently announced $1.5 million in donations to nonprofits across the region, including $150,000 to Rhode Island recipients.

The funds, though the banks Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, support financial literacy and education programs.

Rhode Island nonprofit recipients include:

● Amos House

- Advertisement -

● Center for Women and Enterprise

● Connecting for Children and Families

● Crossroads Rhode Island

● Genesis Center

● International Tennis Hall of Fame

● Institute for Labor Studies & Research

● Junior Achievement

● Pawtucket Central Falls Development

● Progreso Latino, Inc.

● United Way of Rhode Island

● Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display