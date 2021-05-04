Citizens Banks donates $150,000 to R.I. nonprofits for financial education programs

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently announced $1.5 million in donations to nonprofits across the region, including $150,000 to Rhode Island recipients.
The funds, though the banks Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, support financial literacy and education programs.
Rhode Island nonprofit recipients include:
● Amos House
● Center for Women and Enterprise
● Connecting for Children and Families
● Crossroads Rhode Island
● Genesis Center
● International Tennis Hall of Fame
● Institute for Labor Studies & Research
● Junior Achievement
● Pawtucket Central Falls Development
● Progreso Latino, Inc.
● United Way of Rhode Island
● Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.