Citizens, CCRI launch program to fill 500 new banking jobs in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. and the Community College of Rhode Island have launched the Banking Micro-Pathway, a new training program designed to prepare Rhode Islanders for entry-level financial services jobs – just as the state’s banking sector plans to add 500 positions over the next five years amid rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence.

Backed by Education Design Lab and several other regional banks, including Bank of America Corp., Centreville Bank, The Washington Trust Co. and BankNewport, the program signals an industry push to expand opportunities and boost Rhode Island’s financial services workforce.

“This pathway is a powerful example of what’s possible when banks, educators and workforce leaders come together with a shared purpose,” said Keith Kelly, president of Citizens Bank Rhode Island. “By collaborating across institutions, we are helping Rhode Islanders build the skills and confidence to succeed in meaningful careers that will continue to evolve. Citizens is proud to lead this effort in our home state, not just as a bank but as a partner in shaping the future of financial services.”

The Banking Micro-Pathway program is designed to prepare learners with a mix of technical skills and customer-focused problem-solving to meet the demands of an evolving workforce, according to CCRI.

“At CCRI, we are proud to partner with Citizens and our banking colleagues to create pathways that meet Rhode Islanders where they are and connect them to meaningful careers,” said Rosemary A. Costigan, president of CCRI. “This micro-pathway is a powerful example of how education and industry can come together to build a more resilient workforce.”

The college’s 15-week, part-time online program trains students in customer service, communication and data management for roles as tellers and banking representatives. Graduates get direct job placement support and are prepped for a tech-driven banking future.

“Now partnering with over 100 community colleges across the country, Education Design Lab’s Community College Growth Engine focuses on the development of skills-based pathways to address critical hiring needs and drive economic mobility for learners,” said Rachel Kahn, senior director of the Community College Growth Engine at the Education Design Lab. “We are proud to have facilitated our micro-pathway design process with CCRI in the development of this exciting program. Further, we thank Citizens for their exemplary partnership and continued support of the Lab’s Growth Engine.”

The program, which is open to Rhode Islanders with a high school diploma or GED certificate, supports diverse career changers and entry-level workers seeking family-sustaining jobs, with the option to stack credits toward CCRI’s Business Certificate and degree programs.

“The Banking Service Representative Micro-Pathway is a timely and strategic response to workforce needs in our industry,” said Rhode Island Bankers Association President Frank Casale. “RIBA is proud to support this initiative, which not only strengthens our talent pipeline but also opens doors for individuals seeking stable, rewarding careers in banking.”

Citizens will commit $20 million over three years to boost workforce development programs such as this one, aiming to close technology skill gaps and create lasting job opportunities.

Education Design Lab is a national nonprofit focused on building inclusive, skills-based education and workforce systems that help close opportunity gaps and advance economic mobility for today’s diverse learners and workers.

