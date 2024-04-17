Citizens Financial Group’s profit drops 34.6% in Q1

CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group Inc. saw its profit decrease 34.6% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with a same period a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. Wednesday posted a net income of $334 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decline of 34.6% from the same period a year ago as a higher interest expense cost the company more than in the first quarter of 2023. The Rhode Island-based financial institution declared diluted earnings

