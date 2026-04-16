Citizens Financial Q1 profit rises to $517M on margin expansion, fee growth

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CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group Inc. reported a profit of $517 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 39% increase from the $373 million it posted a year ago.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $517 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 39% increase from the $373 million it posted a year ago. The quarterly gain was driven by higher net interest income, expanding margins and stronger fee growth, as revenue growth outpaced expenses and credit

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