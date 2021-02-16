Citizens, NBC 10 accepting applications for Champions in Action program

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 are seeking eligible nonprofits that focus on social equity and inclusion to apply for its Champions in Action program, according to a news release.
The winner, who will be announced in July, will receive $35,000 from the bank, as well as media coverage from WJAR-TV and volunteer and promotion support. Eligible organizations must be Rhode Island-based, tax-exempt nonprofits that address the designated social concern and have an operating budget of $5 million per year or less.
Applications can be completed online and must be submitted by Feb. 26.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
