Citizens, NBC 10 seeking nonprofit applicants for Champions in Action

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 are accepting applications from eligible nonprofits for their annual Champions in Action program, according to a press release.

The 2021 program will specifically benefit nonprofits that address problems related to COVID-19 and social equity, the release stated. Winners will receive $35,000 in unrestricted funds, media coverage, volunteer support and publicity through Citizens’ and NBC 10’s websites. Eligible nonprofits must be Rhode-Island based, 501(c)3-registered organizations with no more than a $5 million total operating budget. Applications for COVID-19-related nonprofits are available online now and will be accepted through August 21, with winners announced in January. Social equity-focused nonprofits can apply beginning in February.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.