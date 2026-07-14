Citizens President Brendan Coughlin expands role to oversee commercial banking

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. President Brendan Coughlin has taken on oversight of the bank’s Commercial Banking division, expanding his responsibilities across the company’s major business lines, Citizens announced July 8.

Coughlin will now oversee Commercial Banking in addition to Citizens’ Consumer Banking, Private Bank and Wealth Management businesses, as well as several enterprise functions. Ted Swimmer, head of Commercial Banking, will continue leading the division and report to Coughlin.

“Brendan has consistently shown he can take on broader responsibilities and deliver impressive results, and adding Commercial Banking to his remit is a natural next step in broadening and deepening his experience across all aspects of the bank,” Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said.

A more than 20-year Citizens veteran, Coughlin was named president of the Providence-based bank in April 2025. In his expanded role, he also oversees both Marketing and Enterprise Data & Analytics, as well as leads the company’s Reimagine the Bank initiative focused on modernizing operations and technology.

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Swimmer, who became head of Commercial Banking in October 2025, will continue overseeing the division’s corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury and wholesale payments, and capital markets businesses.

Citizens reported $8.25 billion in revenue net of interest expense and $1.8 billion in net income for full-year 2025.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.