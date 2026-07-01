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PROVIDENCE – Half of U.S. small-business owners expect revenue growth over the next three months, even as confidence in the broader economy continues to weaken, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s third-quarter Business Pulse survey. Released quarterly, the Business Pulse survey replaces Citizens’ former Business Conditions Index, said Frank Quaratiello, senior vice president and head of

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

PROVIDENCE – Half of U.S. small-business owners expect revenue growth over the next three months, even as confidence in the broader economy continues to weaken, according to’s third-quarter Business Pulse survey.

Released quarterly, the Business Pulse survey replaces Citizens’ former Business Conditions Index, said Frank Quaratiello, senior vice president and head of commercial and business banking communications at Citizens Financial Group.

Unlike the previous index, which was based on internal data, the new quarterly Business Pulse is built from survey responses collected directly from small-business owners.

The survey, released Tuesday, found 50% of respondents expect revenue to increase in the next three months – the highest level recorded in the bank’s quarterly survey this year.

At the same time, just 24% said they were highly confident in the U.S. economy, down from 36% in the second quarter.

Rising costs and inflation remained the top concern for business owners, cited by 51% of respondents, followed by economic uncertainty at 43% and customer acquisition at 39%.

“Small business owners are proving they can hold their own, even when the world around them is full of uncertainty,” said Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens.

The survey also found business owners are largely holding steady on hiring and borrowing plans.

About 64% said they expect no change in full-time staffing over the next three months, while 67% said they anticipate no significant change in their use of loans, credit lines or other financing.

Citizens said the survey polled 500 business principals nationwide between June 1 and June 18.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.