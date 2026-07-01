Citizens survey: Half of small businesses expect growth despite falling economic confidence

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CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group Inc.’s third-quarter Business Pulse survey found half of U.S. small-business owners expect revenue growth in the next three months, despite weakening confidence in the broader economy.

PROVIDENCE – Half of U.S. small-business owners expect revenue growth over the next three months, even as confidence in the broader economy continues to weaken, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s third-quarter Business Pulse survey. Released quarterly, the Business Pulse survey replaces Citizens’ former Business Conditions Index, said Frank Quaratiello, senior vice president and head of

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