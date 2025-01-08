Citizens survey: M&A dealmaker sentiment at five-year high

TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Citizens Rhode Island President Keith Kelly said the outlook for the economy and deal-making in Rhode Island has the same sentiment.
“The 2025 Citizens M&A Outlook shows that business leaders across the country are entering the new year with renewed optimism about the outlook for the economy and deal-making,” Kelly said. “M&A hinges on sentiment and when I speak to our clients here in Rhode Island, it is clear that sentiment is improving. Over the last several years, Citizens has added significant capabilities to support clients who are interested in pursuing M&A. We look forward to helping our customers navigate this dynamic environment as momentum accelerates.”
Private equity firms are especially bullish in 2025, according to the survey. Sixty-eight percent believe the current M&A environment is strong, an increase from 52% last year. In addition, 64% expect deal flow to increase in 2025, particularly as more private equity-backed assets come to market.The seller pool has expanded significantly, the survey found, with 73% of middle-market companies identifying as potential sellers in the year ahead, an increase from 63% last year. Other key findings from the survey include growing openness to partial sales; artificial intelligence could drive deal-making; and interest in international deals persists, with 74% of private equity firms significantly more likely to consider investment opportunities outside the U.S. in 2025, up from 54% last year.