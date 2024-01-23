Citizens taking submissions for Community Champion Award Contest

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has launched its seventh annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, designed to honor small businesses by recognizing positive contributions within their communities.

The bank will award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across its footprint, including 10 minority-owned, 10 women-owned and, for the first time in its history, five veteran-owned businesses, according to a news release.

To enter, eligible for-profit small businesses – those with up to $3 million in annual revenue that have been in business for at least two years and maintain a minimum of five full- or part-time employees or contractors for no less than 51% of any calendar year that are either a Citizens business banking account holder as of Jan. 18, 2024, or are based in Citizens’ footprint – must answer the following questions:

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen and sustain your business? (100-word maximum)

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to support your community’s growth and their evolving needs and behaviors? (150-word maximum)

Contestants have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to submit their answers on the contest website.

- Advertisement -

To date, the contest has awarded more than $1.2 million in support of 112 small businesses, Citizens said.

“When a small business chooses to bank with Citizens, they are selecting a partner committed to helping them achieve their goals and have an impact in the community,” Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens, said in a statement. “We strive to be our clients’ trusted advisors, delivering personalized insights and innovative financial solutions that will give them an edge, help them meet challenges head-on and enable them to succeed.”