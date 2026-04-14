Citizens, Year Up United mark 20-year workforce training partnership

JOHNSTON – Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Year Up United marked 20 years of partnership on April 8 at the nonprofit’s Johnston campus, highlighting efforts to address workforce shortages and expand pathways to employment.

The event brought together business leaders, program alumni and current interns to discuss how workforce training programs are helping employers fill talent gaps through skills-based hiring and nontraditional career pathways.

A discussion between Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun and Year Up United founder Gerald Chertavian focused on the economic challenges facing employers and the role of workforce partnerships in preparing workers for in-demand jobs.

Since the partnership began, nearly 500 Year Up United interns have been placed at Citizens, with 58% securing full-time roles at the bank, according to the organizations.

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About 85% of participants completed the program, and more than 100 alumni are currently employed at Citizens.

Citizens has invested more than $1 million in the program since 2020, and more than 1,400 employees have participated in mentoring and volunteer efforts tied to workforce development initiatives.

The program connects young adults with training and internships aimed at improving job readiness and long-term career advancement, particularly for those entering the workforce through nontraditional pathways.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.