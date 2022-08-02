Citrin Cooperman acquires New Jersey firm

PROVIDENCE – A national accounting and advisory firm with offices in the city continues to expand its reach with a new acquisition.

Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP on Monday announced a deal to buy New Jersey-based firm Untracht Early as of that same day. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Citrin Cooperman’s 1,600-person team, including 61 people in Rhode Island, according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists.

A nearly 30-year-old firm, Untracht Early has 150 workers and expertise in tax advice for high net worth and ultrahigh net worth clients and C-suite business owners, according to a news release. It has been ranked a top 200 public accounting firm by INSIDE Public Accounting since 2010.

Under the deal, non-attest assets of Untracht Early will become part of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, while the attest assets will become part of Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer.