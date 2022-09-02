City must make clearer goals, scope of reparations program

By
-
DECISION TIME: Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, seated, and the City Council must decide on $10 million in recommended spending for the city’s racial reparations program. Elorza is pictured in February at the announcement of his creation of a panel that has made spending recommendations for the program.  COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE
DECISION TIME: Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, seated, and the City Council must decide on $10 million in recommended spending for the city’s racial reparations program. Elorza is pictured in February at the announcement of his creation of a panel that has made spending recommendations for the program.  COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE
Proposed spending for Providence’s still-evolving racial reparations program includes several worthy suggestions. Among them, funding for homeownership, workforce training and support for small businesses. The proposals come from a 13-member group appointed by outgoing Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the City Council and will be paid for with $10 million in pandemic-related federal aid. The…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR