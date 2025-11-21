City of Providence Breaks Ground on New Department of Public Works Complex

The City of Providence and the Providence Public Buildings Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Department of Public Works complex at 20 Ernest Street. The event marks the start of construction on a long-awaited, 40,000 SF, fully electric and carbon-neutral facility that will serve as the central hub for the city’s infrastructure and maintenance operations.

This project, a Design-Build by Rowse Architects and Downes Construction, represents a $31 million investment from the City’s Capital Improvement Program funds. The facility is expected to be operational in 2027.

“This groundbreaking marks a long overdue investment in Providence’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “This fully electric, carbon neutral Department of Public Works complex will provide our crews with a safe, modern workspace while advancing our city’s sustainability goals. With this new facility, our teams will be better equipped to carry out the essential services that keep Providence safe, clean and functioning year-round. This project is an investment in both our employees and every Providence neighbor who relies on their work.”



“This new complex will give our crews the space and resources they need to support the important work they do every day for Providence,” said Public Works Director Patricia Coyne-Fague. “From maintaining streets and managing storm response to keeping critical infrastructure operating, our teams are on the front lines year-round. This building provides a safer, better-equipped workspace for them to do their jobs and serve the city.”

Rowse Architects has been developing Providence’s new Department of Public Works facility since the project’s award in 2023. In addition to the DPW main complex, the department’s offices were relocated to an adjacent property on Chapman Street earlier this year.

“This project is the result of an extraordinary team effort,” said Jon-Michael Barbault, Job Captain at Rowse Architects. “Even when major design changes emerged late in the process, everyone adapted. That kind of teamwork is what makes a project successful.”

The new DPW complex will centralize operations for the Highway, Sewer, Fleet, and Maintenance Divisions, improving the city’s ability to plow snow, maintain streets, clean sewers, construct sidewalks, and respond to emergencies year-round.

Expanded maintenance bays will help extend the life of city-owned vehicles and equipment; while modern crew quarters and office spaces will help support staff at the 24-hour operational facility. In addition, a new community transfer station will provide specialized recycling and waste programs. All areas will include secured entry points and enhanced safety systems.

Edward A. Rowse, Project Architect, and team have designed the complex to meet Providence’s decarbonization ordinance, advancing the city’s broader carbon reduction and sustainability goals while delivering a modern, safe, and efficient workspace for DPW employees.

