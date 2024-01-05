City on right track with tax burden shifts

No one likes to see increased taxes but kudos to Providence city leaders for at least trying to raise them in the right places while cutting in others to get ahead of looming budget deficits. A special City Council commission is recommending several revenue-generating ideas, including a new tax on tickets sold for events and

No one likes to see increased taxes but kudos to Providence city leaders for at least trying to raise them in the right places while cutting in others to get ahead of looming budget deficits. A special City Council commission is recommending several revenue-generating ideas, including a new tax on tickets sold for events and possibly for parking in the city. The panel also recommends returning to owner-occupied and nonowner-occupied tax rates and new property tax categories for short-term rentals. It is also seeking more money from the state than it is now reimbursed for tax-exempt properties. And importantly for businesses, the panel is urging a reduction in a commercial tax rate that is widely recognized as among the highest in the nation. The changes, which Mayor Brett P. Smiley supports, are designed to shift some of the tax burden away from businesses and residents. State lawmakers must give city leaders the tools they need to rebalance Providence’s tax structure.