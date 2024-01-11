City Personnel Achieves Certification as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the State of Rhode Island

City Personnel, a leading staffing agency in Providence, RI, is thrilled to announce that they have been officially certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the state of Rhode Island. This achievement comes just a few months after being certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) through the WBENC.

As an MBE and WBE-certified company, City Personnel now joins a prestigious group of businesses that are recognized for their contributions to supplier diversity and the advancement of women in business.

Being certified as an MBE/WBE brings several advantages for businesses, including access to new business opportunities and expanded networks. As an MBE, City Personnel brings fresh perspectives and innovates in ways that drive industry progress. By embracing diverse voices and experiences, MBEs, like City Personnel, bring forth new ideas, approaches, and solutions that can revolutionize industries and set new standards for success.

“At City Personnel, we are thrilled to achieve MBE and WBE certification. This distinction not only presents new business opportunities but also reinforces our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We look forward to collaborating with other certified businesses and contributing to a more balanced and sustainable economy,” – Dawn Apajee, President of City Personnel.

City Personnel has a proven track record of excellence in providing tailored staffing solutions since its establishment in 2006. Their commitment to exceptional service has earned them recognition as ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Satisfaction, as well as being named a Top Rated Local Business in the state.

To learn more about City Personnel and their MBE/WBE certification, please visit citypersonnel.net.

