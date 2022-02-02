City Personnel wins ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence.

City Personnel, a leading staffing agency in Providence, has announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

This is a major accomplishment for a local staffing agency. Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

During the award process, City Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 94.4% of their clients and 9 or 10 out of 10 from 93.8% of their placed job candidates.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top staffing firm by ClearlyRated for the second year in a row,” said Dawn Apajee, President and CEO of City Personnel. “Our focus on providing an exceptional customer experience has always been our top priority, and we’re committed to continuing to deliver on that promise.”

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it’s my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

About City Personnel

As a locally owned boutique staffing agency, City Personnel is able to develop a detailed understanding of your staffing and recruiting needs, therefore providing you with a tailor-made approach to your staffing solutions. It is their policy that every assignment is an opportunity, every employer is a priority, and every candidate is an asset. They strive to create long-term relationships with client companies and job seekers to make sure they make each party find their perfect match.

With close to two decades of experience working in the Southern New England area, City Personnel fully understands the local job market, which helps them find the best fit for both the client company and the job seeker.

https://citypersonnel.net