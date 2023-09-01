City, state invested in Tidewater

By
-
City, stateinvested inTidewater A $124 million Pawtucket soccer stadium project looks to be back on track for a 2025 opening, but there are still plenty of questions about the project’s long-term ­financing. After work at the construction site had stalled for several weeks, developer Fortuitous Partners LLC recently announced it had raised the last piece…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display