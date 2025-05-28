Claflin ALM Welcomes G-Form as a New Customer, Expanding Commitment to Innovation in Performance Protection

Warwick, RI — [May 16, 2025] — Claflin ALM, a leading provider of advanced supply chain and logistics management, proudly announces its newest partnership with G-Form, a pioneer in high-performance impact protection technology for athletics.

“We are thrilled to welcome G-Form to the Claflin ALM family,” said Billy Almon Jr., President & COO at Claflin ALM. “Their commitment to performance, protection, and innovation aligns perfectly with our own mission to deliver intelligent, streamlined solutions that help companies grow and thrive.”

As part of this relationship, Claflin ALM will support G-Form’s operational evolution through enhanced inventory and asset tracking, analytics-driven decision making, and seamless integration with their existing systems. The partnership is expected to accelerate G-Form’s ability to respond to market demands with greater agility and data-informed precision.

About Claflin ALM

Claflin ALM is a legacy name in medical and commercial supply chain management. With a deep focus on Asset Lifecycle Management, Claflin ALM delivers end-to-end solutions that optimize workflows, improve utilization, and reduce waste for enterprise clients.

About G-Form

Founded in Providence, Rhode Island, G-Form is a recognized leader in impact protection. Their innovative, proprietary SmartFlex™ technology is used by professional athletes and tactical personnel globally, delivering lightweight, flexible gear that hardens on impact for superior safety and performance.

https://g-form.com/

For more information, please contact:

Mitchell Stern

Director of Partner Experience & QA

Claflin ALM

Email: info@claflin.com

https://claflin.com/