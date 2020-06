Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Social media platforms can be a complex place for businesses to tread while protests continue nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in ­Minneapolis on May 25. Such was the case for Allie’s Donuts Inc., which recently posted on Instagram that the North Kingstown shop would end its discount for…