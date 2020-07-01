Clarke Valve announces distributor partnership with Rawson/Industrial Controls

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Clarke Valve has announced that Rawson/Industrial Controls is the exclusive distributor for its products to oil and gas companies in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma and the Greater Gulf Coast area.

The North Kingstown company’s proprietary Shutter Valve technology helps oil and gas companies cut valve fugitive emissions by 98%, according to a news release. Valve fugitive emissions are responsible for 60% of all fugitive emissions in the industry, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kyle Daniels, CEO and president of Clarke Valve, said the alliance is key for customers.

“With installations at oil majors throughout and beyond the Gulf Coast, our goal is to make sure our customers are matched with top-notch sales and service professionals within driving distance of their plants,” Daniels said in a statement. “Rawson/Industrial Controls’ vast network will provide us with that capability, and we are confident that their experience and service infrastructure will help leverage our position.”

- Advertisement -

Rawson/Industrial Controls was formed in 2019, with the combining of two companies. It has partnerships in 31 states, serving customers in markets such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, and pulp and paper. It is headquartered in Houston.

Daniels founded Clarke Valve in 2011. The company provides industrial control valves to global clients in oil and gas, aerospace and chemical markets, among others.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.