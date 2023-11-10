Cleaner bay can help boost the state’s blue economy

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

The state says Narragansett Bay is the cleanest it has been in 150 years. For those who live around the bay and enjoy it recreationally, that is cause for celebration. A cleaner bay also boosts tourism opportunities and is positioned to play a central role in the state’s development of the so-called blue economy. Not…