Cliff Wood to step down as executive director of The Providence Foundation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Foundation Executive Director Cliff Wood is leaving his position after 12 years with the nonprofit to pursue other career opportunities. Christopher Marsella, chair of The Providence Foundation board, notified board members in a Dec. 11 letter that was obtained by Providence Business News. Marsella said Wood, a former Providence city councilman…