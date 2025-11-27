Coastal cottage in Westerly sells for $3.3M

WESTERLY – A 2,400-square-foot coastal cottage that was constructed in 1975 on a 0.36-acre lot recently sold for $3.3 million, according to public records.

The 38 Knowles Ave. home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The custom two-story home underwent a complete top-to-bottom renovation from 2021 to 2023, according to the Zillow page for the property.

The kitchen, which features hardwood floors, flows into the dining and living areas, according to the Zillow page.

One of the bedrooms is located on the first floor, with its own full bathroom, while three of the other bedrooms are upstairs and another is located above an attached garage, according to the Zillow page.

The property also features a fireplace and a chimney.

The home was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.64 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers and buyers were both represented by Stephen Murphy and DeeDee Buffum, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale, the home was sold by Thomas and Mary Kearney, of Westerly, and it was purchased by Andre M. Safir and Shae E. Fitzpatrick.

