Coastal storm has potential for power outages in the region

PROVIDENCE – National Grid has prepared for the coastal storm expected to hit the region later on Tuesday, with 2,411 field-based personnel readied in New England, the company said.

The storm is expected to bring high winds to the region, along with heavy rain, which has the potential to cause widespread power outages.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this storm and have secured additional overhead and forestry crews as part of our emergency response plan,” said Michael McCallan, vice president of New England electric operations, in a statement. “In the event of a power outage, our crews and support teams will be working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow.”

National Grid said it has been preparing for the storm for several days.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for the state, with higher winds projected to impact Rhode Island’s southern coastal areas, as well as southeastern Massachusetts.

There is a high-wind warning for Washington and Newport counties in Rhode Island, as well as Bristol County, Mass., with projected sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. The storm is expected to impact the region starting at 2 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday afternoon. NWS warned the storm is expected to cause widespread outages.

Individuals in the area are advised to avoid forested areas, as well as to steer clear of trees and branches.

The NWS also added that travel is expected to be difficult in the region, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Providence and Kent counties will be under a wind advisory for the storm, according to NWS, with projected wind speeds of 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The impacts in these areas are projected to be less severe than the southern coastal regions of Rhode Island but could result in “a few power outages,” the service said. The wind advisory in the two counties will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, NWS said Tuesday afternoon.

The state is also under a flood watch, with projected rainfall totals of between 2 and 4 inches, with more possible in localized areas.

The storm is projected to impact the Tuesday evening commute.

National Grid reminded residents to never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires, asking individuals to instead report a downed line to National Grid or a local emergency response organization.