Coastal1 Credit Union donates 1,000 soccer balls to youth leagues statewide

PAWTUCKET – Coastal1 Credit Union donated 1,000 soccer balls to youth soccer leagues across Rhode Island in a statewide effort aimed at expanding access to equipment for community-based athletic programs, the credit union announced on May 20.

The donation is part of the credit union’s support for Ocean State 2026 and its Summer of Soccer initiative, which focuses on increasing youth participation in the sport and reducing financial barriers for families.

“Coastal1 has also provided a sponsorship to Ocean State 2026 and their Summer of Soccer initiative,” said Brian A. Azar, CEO and president of the credit union. “We believe every child deserves the opportunity to play, grow and be part of a team.”

League organizers said the equipment will be used for practices, games, clinics and recreational programming throughout the season.

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“This support means a great deal to our players and families,” said Maria Montalvan, treasurer of the Pawtucket Youth Soccer Association. “Equipment costs can add up quickly, and donations like this help keep youth sports accessible and inclusive.”

Distribution of the soccer balls has already begun ahead of the upcoming summer and fall seasons.

Coastal1 has a total of 19 offices located in Pawtucket, Cumberland, Smithfield, Johnston, Providence, North Providence, East Providence, Bristol, Cranston, Warwick, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and North Attleborough.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.