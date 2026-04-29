Collette partners with Social Enterprise Greenhouse to support social impact entrepreneurs

PAWTUCKET – Collette Travel Service Inc. has partnered with Social Enterprise Greenhouse for the SEG Product Growth Lab 2026, a cohort-based program designed to assist early-stage founders focused on health, technology and social impact.

Aimed at enhancing their products and refining business strategies for sustainable growth, the program provides in-person sessions for a select group of five founders who have completed SEG’s accelerator. Each session hosts a Collette leader or expert who will provide practical insights on topics such as product design and customer experience.

“The SEG Product Growth Lab reflects Collette’s commitment to creating meaningful impact through skills-based volunteering,” said Melissa Snape, head of corporate citizenship at Collette. “By sharing our team’s expertise and working directly with founders, we’re able to support mission-driven businesses practically and collaboratively.”

The program concludes with a Pitch Night on June 2, where founders will present their ventures for a chance to secure funding and additional support. This marks Collette’s third collaboration with SEG.

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Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Julie Owens said when “a world class company” like Collette “invests its people – not just dollars – in local entrepreneurs, the impact is transformative.”

The 2026 Product Growth Lab cohort includes:

Francesca Raoelison, of Omena Movement – Addressing emotional and psychological abuse through capacity‑building, sustained behavior change and systemic support.

Emily Bernstein, of Wheelhouse Health – Improving access to care through more coordinated, patient‑centered healthcare solutions.

Lauren Lake, of Adaptiam – Helping individuals with limited hand mobility perform everyday tasks with great comfort and independence.

Emanuele Raggi, of Modesys Technologies LLC – Developing contactless laser ultrasound diagnostics for early‑stage breast cancer detection.

Geoff Capraro, of Sora – Ensuring rescue supplies are positioned, monitored and accessible during emergency situations.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.