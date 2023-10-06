Collette Travel names Liebl-Cote new CEO

PAWTUCKET – Collette Travel Services Inc. is keeping its leadership in the family, and making company history in the process.

The international travel tour operator announced Thursday that Jaclyn Liebl-Cote, who has served as Collette’s president and chief customer experience officer since 2018, has been named Collette’s new CEO. She succeeds her father, Dan Sullivan Jr., as the company’s top executive.

“This transition is the culmination of a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure leadership continuity and position Collette for continued growth,” said Sullivan, who will transition to being Collette’s executive chairman effective immediately after serving 33 years as the company’s CEO, in a statement.

Collette says Liebl-Cote is just the fourth CEO in Collette’s 106-year history and is the first woman to lead the company. She first joined Collette in 2005 and held various roles with the company, including tour guide, client care agent and head of marketing, among others, Collette said. The company also says Liebl-Cote “successfully steered” Collette through the COVID-19 pandemic with “Collette emerging stronger and more innovative than ever before.”

- Advertisement -

Liebl-Cote, Collette says, will now lead the company’s global strategic direction and its day-to-day operations.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.