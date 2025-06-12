Colonial at Howland Farm in East Greenwich sells for $1.55M

EAST GREENWICH – A renovated 5,200-square-foot colonial that was constructed in 1993 recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 14 Howland Farm Road home contains four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The two-story home features a double-height entry foyer, a sweeping staircase and a sitting room with a fireplace, according to Residential Properties.

The dining room features raised paneled accents and crown molding, and the kitchen includes double islands, high-end appliances, a beverage center, and a walk-in pantry. This area also includes walkout access to a multi-level wooden deck.

- Advertisement -

Off the kitchen is a mudroom and a laundry room. The kitchen also flows into a family room with a fireplace, leading to a private study or home office with its own porch, according to Residential Properties.

The primary suite on the second floor features walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

There is a second bedroom with an en suite bathroom as well.

The finished basement level of the home features a family playground with a home theater, a gym, a kitchenette and full bath room, the real estate firm said.

A walkout from the basement leads to a patio with a firepit, surrounded by mature plantings and stone walls, the real estate firm said.

The home was re-painted recently, and a new roof was installed, along with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to Residential Properties.

The attached 700-square-foot, three-car garage comes with an EV charging station.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.14 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 1.07 acres of land is valued to be worth $350,600.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis was involved with both sides of the transaction.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jared Fridley and Molly Fridley, trustees of the Fridley Family Trust. The property was purchased by Christopher and Catherine Malgieri, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock..