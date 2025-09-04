Colonial home and 45.5 acres of land in Westport sells for $6.25M 

WESTPORT – A 4,500-square-foot colonial and 45.5 acres of land in Westport close to the Rhode Island line recently sold for $6.25 million, making this the biggest residential property transaction in Westport history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Massachusetts Multiple Listing Service.

The waterfront farm property at 1541 Main Road contains a main house constructed in 2013 with four bathrooms and three bedrooms, according to Mott & Chace.

The main house includes a combination of original wide-plank wood flooring and historic slate fireboxes, paired with radiant floor heating, central air conditioning and wine cellar, according to Mott & Chace.

The property also includes a two-bedroom guest house, a studio, a barn and a small boat house, according to Mott & Chace.

The farm, overlooking the Westport River and surrounded by woodlands, features curated gardens, stone walls, a crushed shell driveway and rolling pastures, the real estate firm said.

The Main Road home was most recently valued by Westport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total $5.43 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued to be worth $4.16 million, according to the online database.

The buyers in this transaction were represented by Liz Kinnane, sales associate for Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by William Milbury and Kevin Quinn, of Milbury and Company.

“This property is a distinguished piece of history in Westport, and the attention to detail throughout the living space and acreage is a testament to the meticulous care it has seen over the years,” Kinnane said.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the Westport property was sold by Dudley Millikin III and Dora Millikin, of Westport. The property was purchased by Thomas Howd and Katherine Howd, of Westport, according to the quitclaim deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.