Colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.32M

PROVIDENCE – A two-story colonial on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.32 million, receiving eight quick offers and selling for more than $225,000 over the initial listing price, according to Compass Providence, which listed and sold the property.

The 47 Oriole Ave. home, located close to Wayland Square, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Compass Providence real estate agent Kira Greene listed the home on behalf of the seller, while Compass Providence agent Kevin Fox represented the buyer.

The 2,362-square-foot home, which stands on just 0.14 acres of land, features an entry hall that leads to a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace and custom built-in features, according to Compass Providence. The home also features an open-concept dining room and kitchen that recently received a total renovation featuring quartzite counters, Bosch appliances, a Viking stove and a farmhouse-style sink, the real estate firm said. A first-floor den, a new mudroom and a half bathroom complete this floor.

Other improvements made to the home include “a brand-new roof,” Compass Providence said.

All four bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the primary suite with its own fireplace, an en suite bathroom and a private, newly rebuilt deck, according to Compass Providence.

The property features a fenced-in backyard and a 525-square-foot, two-car garage, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $874,600, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Stuart McNay and Tanya Tran, of Barrington, to Lila Flavin and Julia Jeffries, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.