Colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.95M

PROVIDENCE – A brick colonial built in 1930 with 4,600 square feet of living space near Blackstone Boulevard Park on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.95 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 149 President Ave. home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The sale marked one of the 25 most expensive residential property transactions in Providence so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Upon entrance to the 2 ½-story home, immediately to the right is a home office with built-in bookcases, the real estate firm said. Also on the first floor, there is a formal living room with a fireplace, along with a dining room with raised paneling.

The home’s chef’s kitchen contains stone counters, stainless appliances and a peninsula island for more informal dining, according to Residential Properties.

The first floor also features a south-facing family room, the real estate firm said.

Upstairs on the second level is the primary suite, with a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet, according to Residential Properties. Two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room complete the second floor, while the finished attic features an additional bedroom, bathroom and study, which also serves as a fifth bedroom.

The basement features a home gym area and a recreation room, the real estate firm said.

Outside, the property includes a 480-square-foot garage, a large stone terrace area and a rear garden, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth a total of $1.22 million, with $359,500 attributed to the 0.14-acre lot and the remainder to the building.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent, while Residential Properties sales associate Paula Morrison represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Randall Black and Elizabeth Black, of Providence, to Jeffrey Giguere and Constance Giguere, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.