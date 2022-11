Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Katie Liberman | Trinity Repertory Company executive director What does it mean to “be back”? I arrived as executive director at Trinity Repertory Company on Sept. 1, just as we kicked off our first fully fledged, in-person season since March 2020. But being back for us is not quite the same as returning to 2019. We encounter…