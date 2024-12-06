Comedy Bus keeps the laughs rolling by taking the show on the road

By
-
WARMING UP: Comedian Brad Pierce, right, warms up attendees on a bus tour provided by Comedy Bus LLC. Launched by husband and wife Mike and Jena Keller in Providence, the company offers bus tours of the city with stops at breweries and eateries with stand-up comedy being performed along the way. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WARMING UP: Comedian Brad Pierce, right, warms up attendees on a bus tour provided by Comedy Bus LLC. Launched by husband and wife Mike and Jena Keller in Providence, the company offers bus tours of the city with stops at breweries and eateries with stand-up comedy being performed along the way. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

In the business world, many successful ventures are born through a marriage of two compatible, proven ideas. That was the case for Mike Keller, who founded and co-owns Providence-based Comedy Bus LLC with his wife, Jena. He said he realized that for years when he and his wife traveled to a new city, two experiences

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display