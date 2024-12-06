Comedy Bus keeps the laughs rolling by taking the show on the road

In the business world, many successful ventures are born through a marriage of two compatible, proven ideas. That was the case for Mike Keller, who founded and co-owns Providence-based Comedy Bus LLC with his wife, Jena. He said he realized that for years when he and his wife traveled to a new city, two experiences were always on the agenda: go on a bus tour and take in a stand-up comedy set, if one was available. “I like to travel. And comedy has always been a love of mine,” Mike Keller said. “During the day, we would book a history tour and then go to a comedy show that night. Our date nights still usually involve comedy.” So, why not combine the two? Comedy Bus shows run on the weekends and feature 90 minutes of rolling stand-up comedy. Brunch tours run twice as long, and the company also books private events such as corporate outings and weddings. Keller enjoys the ability to show Providence to visitors in a unique way. The 32-seat refurbished blue school bus makes stops along the route at local breweries and eateries, as well as locations such as the Statehouse and historic Federal Hill. “That’s never been done here before,” he said. Many of the contracted drivers are experienced bus drivers from local school districts or even the R.I. Public Transit Authority. “We hit all of the hot spots, and you can learn a lot about the city,” Keller said. Keller said the business has never had a problem booking talent because comedians hone their material by touring smaller clubs around the country. And the timing is convenient. These acts can do a comedy bus set during the day and still make it to their evening performance. “We have many comedians come in from out of town,” he said. “We will have six to nine shows that are sold out every weekend.” While based around laughter, the business still comes with accompanying costs. Keller said the most recently elevated line item is insurance. “The rates have been high,” he said, “and there definitely is some red tape you always need to get through.” The company was supposed to launch in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately comedy on wheels was not designated as essential to business. Wihle the company was founded in 2020, the first tour wasn’t until 2022. “You are on a moving vehicle sitting next to strangers,” Keller said. “For a while, we weren’t sure how everything was going to shake out.” But things worked out. And the artform is enjoying a renaissance in recent years with the proliferation of independent comics, podcasts and streaming specials. “This is the golden age of comedy,” said Keller, noting how growing uncertainty over politics and the economy historically results in a desire among the populace to laugh and a willingness to pay someone else to make that happen. Asked if he has ever felt the urge to hop on a stage and throw a few zingers at the crowd, Keller says he’s content with running the business side and leaving the punchlines to the professionals. “It’s just not in my personality,” he said.Mike Keller and Jena KellerComedy bus tour800 Allens Ave., Providence102020 AWND