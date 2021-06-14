Commerce committee recommends changes to Tidewater Landing tax credits

PAWTUCKET – Already-approved state tax credits for a major Pawtucket redevelopment project could be paid out sooner than expected.

The R.I. Commerce Corp. Investment Committee on Monday voted to recommend a change to the $10 million in Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits previously approved for Tidewater Landing. As recommended, the credits would apply to development costs for the hallmark 8,000 to 10,000-seat soccer stadium, rather than across the entire project.

The recommendation, which must be approved by the full R.I. Commerce board, does not change the funding amount, but rather the timing of when the developer can receive the redeemable tax credits. By designating funding to this specific portion, the developer can receive the credits sooner because the stadium is among the first elements to be finished in the multi-phase, mixed use development.

Jesse Saglio, R.I. Commerce president, said making the developer eligible for the credits earlier will “unlock additional funding sources needed to deliver this important asset in time for a 2023 opening season.”

Fortuitous, in its master plan submitted to the city, anticipated finishing the soccer stadium in a first phase of construction, slated to begin this fall. Corresponding mixed-use residential, retail and office space along Division Street would also be part of a phase-one construction to be finished by 2024.

Plans for a hotel and event center, as well as parking improvements related to the development, are planned under a second phase anticipated to begin in 2025 and finish by 2027. The plans attributed the delayed timeline for phase two to the need for clarity in the post-pandemic market for hospitality and indoor event spaces.

Committee member Bernard Buonanno questioned what would happen if the developer fails to complete the other elements of the project, or if those other parts of the project end up costing more.

Under project agreements between the state, the city and Fortuitous, the state is not on the hook for any additional costs beyond the $46 million in public financing already approved, which includes the tax credits and a $36.2 million bond to pay for public infrastructure.

The remainder of the estimated $284 million project cost will be covered through private financing. What clawbacks, if any, exist for state tax credits issued on the stadium if the rest of the project fails to materialize is unclear.

The full board of directors is expected to vote on the committee recommendation later on Monday.

Brett Johnson, principal of Fortuitous Partners, did not immediately respond to questions for comment.

This story will be updated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.