Community Investment Corporation (CIC) Welcomes Jessica Mello as AVP & Loan Officer

Hamden, Connecticut – July 22, 2024 – Community Investment Corporation (CIC), a leading non-profit economic development lender, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jessica Mello to its team as Assistant Vice President & Loan Officer.

Jessica brings a wealth of experience and passion for small business success to CIC. For nearly a decade, she served as a Business Assistance Officer at SEED Corporation, where she wore many hats: lender, technical assistance program leader, and marketing department manager. In this role, Jessica originated, processed, and closed loans across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while also empowering thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the SBA lending landscape. She fostered strong relationships with lending partners, government officials, and business assistance resources, and her dedication was recognized with the 2023 Incubator Business Advisor of the Year award from Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

Jessica’s commitment to small businesses stems from her own experience working in her family’s paint and wallpaper store. This firsthand understanding of hard work, community focus and unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs fuels her desire to support their success.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica to our team,” said Louis Silva, President & CEO of CIC. “Her extensive experience, combined with her passion for small businesses, makes her a perfect fit. We are confident that Jessica will play a key role in helping us deliver the critical financial resources and support that small businesses need to thrive.”

Outside of work, Jessica enjoys traveling, spending time outdoors, and connecting with loved ones. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Stonehill College.

About CIC

CIC is a leading non-profit economic development lender dedicated to promoting industrial and commercial development within the States of Connecticut, Rhode Island and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by providing financing solutions and practical guidance to small business entrepreneurs who have powerful ideas and need more power to grow them. CIC offers a variety of loan products and technical assistance programing designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. For more information, please visit https://ciclending.com/about-cic/.

