Condo sells in Westerly for $1.1M

WESTERLY – A condominium in the Winnapaug Cottages neighborhood has sold for $1.1 million, according to Randall, Realtors.
The sale of 30 Newbury Drive is among the highest for condos this year in Westerly.
The property includes a professionally laid stone wall. Marketed to active adults, the condos include access to a clubhouse, heated saltwater outdoor pool and exercise equipment.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
