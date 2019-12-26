Condo sells in Westerly for $1.1M

By
-
THE CONDOMINIUM at 30 Newbury Drive in Westerly, in a planned community with amenities for active adults, sold recently for $1.1 million. / COURTESY RANDALL, REALTORS

WESTERLY – A condominium in the Winnapaug Cottages neighborhood has sold for $1.1 million, according to Randall, Realtors.

The sale of 30 Newbury Drive is among the highest for condos this year in Westerly.

The property includes a professionally laid stone wall. Marketed to active adults, the condos include access to a clubhouse, heated saltwater outdoor pool and exercise equipment.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR