Connect with Commerce: Superman building owners seeking federal loan

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COMMERCE Secretary Stefan Pryor. COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.

(Editor’s note: This is the third in an occasional series focused on questions from Providence Business News readers for R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. See the others here.) Real estate transfer taxes are proliferating largely because they do not require voter approval, and they generally do not have immediate impact on taxpayers so they are

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