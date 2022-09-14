Connecting for Children & Families receives $10K donation from KFC Foundation

WOONSOCKET – Connecting for Children & Families has received a $10,000 donation from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Corp.’s KFC Foundation that will help the local nonprofit expand access to its food pantry.

CCF is one of just 50 organizations across the U.S. to receive this donation, which is derived from KFC’s Kentucky Fried Wishes Program. CCF says the funds will help purchase additional food and supplies for the food pantry, as well as searching for a larger space to house the pantry.

Currently, CCF’s pantry operates only once a week and due to budget cuts and staffing shortages, two other city-based pantries closed in recent months, CCF said.

“We hope that, with this grant, we can help many more families gain access to essential resources,” CCF Executive Director Erin Spaulding said in a statement. “We know that being able to give families the tools and necessities they need to survive will ultimately make the whole community stronger.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.