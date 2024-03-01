Connecting students and job seekers to careers through storytelling

By
-
SPREADING HER WINGS: Lindsay Kuhn launched her online career platform Wingspans Inc. after realizing there was a career opportunity gap for students in Providence while teaching at Nathan Bishop Middle School.  COURTESY ­LINDSAY KUHN
SPREADING HER WINGS: Lindsay Kuhn launched her online career platform Wingspans Inc. after realizing there was a career opportunity gap for students in Providence while teaching at Nathan Bishop Middle School.  COURTESY ­LINDSAY KUHN

From the time she was a teenager in Coral Springs, Fla., Lindsay Kuhn recognized the power of storytelling. Throughout her career, that power has assumed many forms. “I was 18 and looking at colleges. I asked myself, ‘What’s a balanced curriculum for me?’ ” she said. “I loved writing and language. My dad encouraged me

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display