Construction progresses on Lincoln School’s Little School expansion

PROVIDENCE – Construction on an expansion of the Little School at Lincoln School is continuing this week, with a projected completion of July 2020.

The project is designed by Brookline, Mass.-based studioMLA Architects. The general contractor is Deslandes Construction Inc. of Warwick.

Framing is now taking place, with a small number of crew members on the site.

The 4,700-square-foot addition will be aimed at instruction for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old. A $5 million capital campaign will cover the current project, as well as an expansion of the Lower School, which is expected to begin in 2021.

