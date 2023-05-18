Contemporary three-level home in Providence sells for $2.2M

PROVIDENCE – A contemporary home designed by architect Friedrich St. Florian on the west side of historic College Hill recently sold for $2.2 million, making it the second-highest residential property sale of the year in Providence, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

In addition to its unique design, with a flat roof, metal railings and a wall of windows spanning the second and third floors, the three-level home at 127 Pratt St. provides direct views of the nearby Statehouse and downtown Providence, said Mott & Chace, which represented the buyers in the deal.

The buyers were represented by Mott & Chace broker associate Stephen Antoni. The sellers were represented by Kevin Fox, sales associate for Compass Providence.

The home’s street-facing side has a discrete facade with a two-car garage close to the sidewalk, but the back of the home features the Statehouse view, with two deck areas with metal gates and a walkout on the first level into a small gated backyard.

The 3,300-square-foot home, built in 2007, contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The bathrooms were recently renovated with new tile and cabinetry, according to Compass Providence, which listed the property.

The home includes an elevator, making all three levels easily accessible, and there’s also an illuminated stair tower that connects all three floors, according to Compass Providence.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.4 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Thadeus Mocarski and Susan Mocarski, of Tiverton. The property was purchased by Leo MacDonald, of Providence, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.